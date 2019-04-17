Share:

Katie Price in talks for Netflix drama series

LONDON - Katie Price is in talks for a Netflix drama series about her life, although she won’t spill any details about the plot. Katie Price is in talks for a Netflix drama series about her life.

The 40-year-old reality star has claimed she’s been working with the online streaming platform to create a new drama series based on her life, although she is being secretive about the details as she doesn’t want to ‘’give too much away’’. Speaking to New magazine, she said: ‘’I’ve got a new book out next year. There’s so much to put in it. And I’m in talks with Netflix about doing a drama series about my life.

I’m not going to give too much away - you’ll have to wait and see.’’

Although Katie won’t spill on the plot details, the show could be based around her history of rocky romances, including enduring two divorces from Peter Andre, and Alex Reid, as well as currently going through a third with estranged spouse Kieran Hayler.

The ‘Katie Price: My Crazy Life’ star has five children by three different partners, 16-year-old Harvey whom she has with Dwight Yorke, Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, from her marriage to Peter, and Jett, five, and Bunny, four, with Kieran.

Outside of her love life, Katie recently endured her most dramatic year yet in 2018, when she suffered the heartbreak of discovering her mother Amy’s terminal lung disease diagnosis, and spent time in rehab.

Meanwhile, the reality star - who is now dating fitness trainer Kris Boyson - recently said she’d love to tie the knot for a fourth time, because she is a ‘’hopeless romantic’’.

She said: ‘’I’d love more babies and I’d always love to get married again. ‘’I’m a hopeless romantic. ‘’Every man would ask me. Who wouldn’t want me to marry them?’’ But Katie does regret some of her previous marriages.

She added: ‘’[I regret] some of my husbands. ‘’The main lesson I’ve learned is don’t be too trusting. ‘’I’ve been betrayed badly by agents, friends, relationships. It’s very hard to trust people.’’

Hailey Bieber is launching beauty line

ARIZONA - Hailey Bieber is launching her own beauty line and has filed paperwork to release a line of cosmetics and skincare products under the brand name Bieber Beauty. Hailey Bieber is launching her own beauty line.

The 22-year-old model - who is married to ‘Sorry’ singer Justin Bieber - has filed paperwork to release a line of cosmetics and skincare products under the brand name Bieber Beauty, according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The ‘Drop The Mic’ host also filed for a trademark for ‘Hailey Bieber’ and ‘Hailey Baldwin’ last year, registering the names for clothing brands. Hailey hasn’t given any clues of what the much-anticipated beauty and skincare line will entail, however she has previously admitted that her mother, Kennya Baldwin, instilled the importance of a good skin regime in her from such young age.

Opening up about her earliest beauty memory, she added: ‘’Probably just rummaging through my mom’s makeup as a kid and trying to do my own makeup with things I found. My mom was always super big on moisturising, too.

‘’She would never let me get out of the shower or the bath without lathering me in lotion - I hated it, too - which I’m thankful for now because I have soft skin and, now, I don’t ever get out of the bath or shower without lathering lotion all over.

‘’I use a lot of oils, like coconut oil. ‘’I try to use things that I don’t think are going to be too harmful or fragrance-y.

‘’I prefer natural fragrances because your skin is the biggest organ of your body, so everything you’re putting into your skin is super important.’’ Hailey is ‘’crazy’’ about her skincare at night and has a specific routine that she follows every evening.

She added: ‘’I’m starting to get better about wearing SPF every day - I was never really good at that. I’m crazy about my skin at night. Every night, it’s a routine.

‘’There’s never not been a scenario where I haven’t taken my makeup off before going to sleep. ‘’I could have been doing all of the things and I still would have managed to take it off.’’