LAHORE (PR): Realme, an emerging smartphone brand, has launched realme 3, the most powerful phone for the budget segment today. Realme 3 is equipped with an upgraded 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera with Nightscape and Chroma Boost mode, which are the first in this category. This smartphone will be available in two variants, 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM with 6.2-inch dewdrop full screen and triple SIM slots expandable up to 256GB.