Rawalpindi - A gang of 4 robbers stormed into a house and looted gold, cash and other valuables from a house located at Bhatta Chowk, in precinct of PS Naseerabad.

According to the victim house owner Zeeshan, he was present at home when 4 robbers scaled the walls in and tied him with ropes.

He said that the robbers collected cash, gold and other valuables and fled. He said that Naseerabad police have refused to register a case about house robbery. He appealed the CPO Abbas Ahsan to order SHO to register case against the robbers and to recover the booty.