The contemporary world of globalisation witnessed both positive and negative roles of media. However despite some lacunas, it is an essential tool of information, entertainment and above all the current knowledge. It is rightly said that media is the mirror of a society. Its shows the real face of society. Doubtlessly, media has played a vital role to diffuse liberal norms. Like democracy, respect of human rights value of common people in economy, policies etc. It has also worked excellently in times of crisis to settle down the dispute peacefully. On the other hand, it can be equally dangerous if it plays a negative role. It was a reason behind the demise of the greatest empires in past. It has potential to lead the nation towards unimaginable wars. The 21st century is remarkably the century of media. It has confined this gigantic world to a global village. It caused the death of distances and the end of geography. It has left no room for single doubt that vibrant, vigilant and vigorous role of media is the need of day. None of the countries can sustain and survive in this complex world of cut-throat competition without media. Therefore, it is extraordinary unwise to deny the paramount importance of media due to its negative role. Though there is satanic sway on media, yet its angelic role trumps it. It is sane to see glass half full than glass half empty.

Speaking positively, media is a great tool to disseminate information and to keep the people updated. The news of a lorry, killing twenty people in Quetta or a gun man shooting in New Zealand in two mosques can spread immediately across the world through media. It is said that a man who does not keep himself updated with world affairs is like an animal which only lives to eat and sleep. In this competitive world inevitably every one of us should get in touch with media.

Moreover, media is an agent of peace and compassion. It keeps different factions of a country united. It works efficiently against the forces of chasm and dichotomy. Either it is political spectrum or religious sphere, media highlights the positive events and episodes. It is pertinent to quote Pakistan as an example. Pakistan’s media has preserved integration of Pakistan. The all four provinces are not administrative but ethnic units in real sense. However, media has not let them be divided on the ethnic lines. It has also played a pivotal role to retain religious harmony. Thus, it is unambiguously right that it propagates the message of peace and love. Media also highlights major issues and helps in policy making. It works as a flag career of development and welfare of people. Many talk show, articles, editorial and other intellectual discourse pinpoint loopholes and tender, suggestion for ameliorate of those flaws. Government officials, bureaucracy, diplomats etc., use media as road map towards formulation of the first rate policies. Recently, passed honour killing bill 2016 and anti-rape bill 2016 are fruits of media’s successful campaign. It is rightly remarked that media is the bible of the statesmen.

In addition to this, media preserves the cultural identity of a nation. Every nation gives splendid importance to its culture. This is why; Samuel P. Huntington said that the next world war would be among cultural entities. He warned the world about clash of civilization. There is not an iota of doubt that the fourth generation warfare is being fought on media. Therefore, every country’s media plays a great role to protect and promote the culture of its own country. The culture propagation is ‘soft power’ of any nation according to American idealist Joseph Nye. Media’s role is laudable in this regard.

Media has powered to make or break the fan following of any individual, party or organization. Probably, terrorists also shower honey-money over media to get name and fame. Else, what can the media achieve by glorifying them. The tragic Army Public School incident proved as a catalyst for the statute book and the nation sow a raft of legislation to fight against terrorism. National Action Plan (NAP) also surfaced as a counter-terrorism strategy. This twenty point agenda included a clause which narrates that glorification of terrorists by media is one of the reasons behind, their despicable activities.

Moreover, as discussed in previous paragraphs, media protests culture identity of a nation. On the other hand, it can also pose a serious threat to culture identity. According to realistic paradigm in International Relation (IR), the super power country diffuses its own culture to retain its hegemony around the world. Today, America is a super power. The whole world speaks English Language, wears jeans, eats fast food, watches lunatic movies of Hollywood and listen jazz music. Men follow Michel Jackson and women follow Hillary Clinton or Miss America. Men are clean shaven and women powder their faces with American cosmetics. This culture has reached this part of world through integrity of media. Resultantly, nations have last their culture identity. To conclude entire discussion that media plays commendable role in the 21st century. Notwithstanding, it is crying for many substantial reforms and improvements. One thing is crystal and clear that media has become an undefeatable power today. All powerful forces have become powerless before, the fourth pillar of state. However, there are many obstacles that do not let media operate freely and positively. The healthy racism has a permanent role in construction of strong edifice. The negative propaganda reduces that edifice to the ashes of defeat. Through true information, awareness and message of peace, love, harmony, media can put a nation on cusp of glorious future. Whereas the yellow journalism can be cancerous for a nation. The 21st century is remarked with phenomenal progress of media. Hopefully, media gets more mature and makes the earth beautiful and peaceful.