Share:

KARACHI-The Sindh Assembly on Wednesday once again witnessed harsh exchange of words between the speaker and opposition lawmakers with the latter staging boycott from the proceedings.

Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman exchanged harsh words after the opposition lawmaker was not allowed to speak in the house. “I will run the assembly as per the rules without taking dictation from anyone,” said the speaker after PTI lawmaker insisted on allowing him to speak on the floor.

The PTI lawmaker refused to listen to the speaker and later staged a walkout from the proceedings which was also joined by members of joint opposition group comprising PTI, MQM-P and GDA.

Later, a PPPP lawmaker-Shaheena- said that she heard a PTI lawmaker Seema Zia terming the speaker as goon and demanding treasury lawmakers to unite for his removal.

The speaker responding to it said that he was not afraid of anyone except Allah and attempts from the opposition to instigate him would not succeed.

“I am elected by this house and thankful to my party and its leadership in expressing confidence in me,” he said on the remarks.

Earlier, the proceedings of the assembly once again began late from the scheduled timing with Deputy Speaker Rehana Leghari in the chair.

During a call attention notice, the GDA lawmaker in an aggressive tone claimed that a former judicial officer [Ali Gul Khaskheli] who was dismissed from judicial services on charges of gross misconduct including allegations of rape was appointed as Additional Advocate General by the provincial government.

“It is due to the appointments of such people that courts had to shift cases against PPPP leadership to other provinces,” claimed the GDA lawmaker. Responding to it, the minister of parliamentary affairs Mukesh Chawla asked the lawmaker to verify facts before making claims and showed a notification of termination of the said officer from the service.

“As soon as we came to know of his activities and background, we dismissed him from the service,” said the minister.

To a motion regarding garbage piles in district West from PTI lawmaker Shahnawaz Jadoon, the minister for local bodies Saeed Ghani admitted presence of garbage but said that the company made responsible for lifting garbage violated its agreement and therefore now the DMC is made responsible for lifting garbage in the area.

The house also passed a resolution commending the provincial government and top leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party for its role in launching Thar Coal power project that has started producing 660MW in first phase.

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh informed the house during the debate that the project would be producing over 5,000MW in next year and a half.

The house proceedings were later adjourned by the speaker for Thursday afternoon.

PQTG ANNOUNCES PROFIT

Pak-Qatar Takaful Group, which comprises of Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited and Pak-Qatar General Takaful Ltd announced Rs120 million net profit after tax for the year ended December 31, 2018 during the Group’s Board of Directors meetings.

Pak-Qatar Takaful Group achieved an aggregate turnover of around Pak-Rs8.5 billion. The Group posted a net profit after tax of Pak-Rs. 120 million during the year ended 31-December-2018. Participant Takaful Fund generated the net consolidated surplus of Pak-Rs. 143 million.

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL) has declared 5% cash dividend for its shareholders. Earlier, for the years 2016 and 2017, PQFTL had declared 5% stock dividend (bonus shares) each year for its shareholders. Pak-Qatar General Takaful Limited (PQGTL) has also declared 5% cash dividend for its shareholders for the first time

The meeting, presided over by His Excellency Sheikh Ali Abdullah Al-Thani - Chairman of Pak-Qatar Takaful Group, discussed the financial results of the company for 2018 and its future plans. Other Board members present in the meeting included Mr. Abdul Basit Ahmad Al-Shaibei; Mr. Ali Ibrahim Al-Abdul Ghani; Mr Said Gul; M. Owais Ansari and Mr. Zahid Hussein Awan. His Excellency, Sheikh Ali praised the Group’s performance during the year 2018 and hoped that 2019 would be another “excellent” year for the company achieving new heights in terms of revenues and profitability and that it would be able to further improve its services to international standards.