KARACHI-The Pakistan People’s Party has made tall claims of development in the province but even its provincial government figures depicts a sorrow tale of expenditure on key projects of the provincial government during first six months of the ongoing fiscal year 2018-19.

As per the expenditure details of the Provincial Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for second quarter till December 2018, the provincial government had spent a mere around 17 percent of the PSDP [Rs35.6 billion] in the six months of the financial year despite an allocation of Rs223 billion. The government had made releases of Rs85 billion during this period for uplift projects.

Following are some of the highlights of the failure of the provincial government in carrying out expenditure on key projects and sectors.

KARACHI PROJECTS

Over Rs7 billion was earmarked for the development of Karachi. However, lack of interest from the provincial authorities delayed implementation and only 15 percent of the budget [Rs 546 million against allocation of Rs3.5 billion] is spent in first six months of the fiscal year. The Karachi mega projects when announced by the chief minister during budget was declared of key importance, however, lack of expenditure on the projects despite release of funds depicts non-seriousness of the provincial government in improving infrastructure of one of the biggest city and business hub of the country. Under the mega projects head, the government had allocated funds for construction and improvements of road infrastructure and other key projects of the city.

Similarly, a project under matching allocation for construction of five affluent plants in the industrial areas of the city were announced with an allocation of Rs 2 billion but no money was spent on it despite releases of Rs800 million.

Two major projects of sewerage (S-III) and water supply (K-IV Bulk Water Supply) were also neglected as Rs 3 billion were earmarked for the former but only 766 million were utilized in first six months. While a mere Rs 51 million was incurred on the latter project despite allocation of over Rs 4 billion and releases of up to 2.1 billion.

THAR COAL INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

The much-hyped project of development under Thar Coal Development programme also did not witness any significant expenditure from the provincial government despite tall claims of improvement in different sectors for the local Tharis.

Under the Thar Coal Infrastructure Development, an amount of Rs6.69 billion was earmarked but it only witnessed 12 percent [Rs 345 million] expenditure in half of the year despite Rs 2.8 billion releases.

Under this head, the government approved projects including installation of tube wells on solar energy, construction of water carrier projects to Thar Coal Generation units and Thar Coal Field II, improvement of roads and bridge connecting the Thar area and other key projects not only important for the Thar Coal project but also for the inhabitants living in the area.

EDUCATION

The education sector is witnessing all time low in the province but the provincial authorities are ill-concerned of infrastructural improvements in the sector. The chief minister has announced education as top priority but the authorities have failed to utilize the funds allocated for improvement in the sector. As per the six month expenditure report released by provincial finance department, the government allocated Rs 24.5 billion for the sector including Rs 15 billion for schools, Rs 5 billion for colleges, Rs 3.2 billion for universities and education boards, Rs 200 million for special education and Rs 958 million for STEVTA. Overall, the education sector witnessed only 24 percent of the expenditure of the allocated amount but no funds were utilized under STEVTA and the special education. Mere eight percent and 13 percent funds were utilized under universities and college education head. The school education witnessed major utilization with 33 percent [Rs 1.7 Billion] utilization of funds.

HEALTH

Another top priority sector for the government that is health also remained under utilization of funds with only 24 percent of the total allocated funds consumed in two quarters of the year.

Rs13.5 billion were earmarked in the department for uplift projects but only an expenditure of Rs1.2 billion was incurred despite releases of Rs5.02 billion. The health projects included not only rehabilitation of the existing health facilities across the province but also establishment of new health facilities.

SOCIAL WELFARE

Social welfare projects remained below the radar of the provincial government during the six months of the fiscal year as no money was spent in the announced projects under this head.

Rs275 million were earmarked for the fiscal year and a mere Rs6.25 million was released. The project under this head includes key schemes for Darul Atfal, rehabilitation centres for handicapped persons, rehabilitation centre for drug addicts and other important social welfare schemes.

TRANSPORT

Key projects were announced by the provincial government for Karachi in order to improve traffic situation in the city. These include bus rapid transport systems (BRTS) projects of Orange Line and Red Line, Karachi Circular Railway, integrated intelligence transport system for Karachi, constructions of bus terminal and rehabilitation of drivers’ training school.

The government allocated an amount of Rs 6.9 billion for the projects but only utilized 18 percent [Rs 149 million] of the budget in six months despite releases of Rs 832 million.

Women development

The Pakistan People’s Party has always take pride for working for the oppressed women of the society. However, its provincial government despite an allocation of Rs 275 million for women development projects in the province spent only one percent of the budget.

