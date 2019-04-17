Share:

NEUQUEN-Stephanie Beatriz, Daphne Rubin-Vega and Dascha Polanco have joined the big-screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical ‘ In The Heights’. Stephanie Beatriz has joined the big-screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical ‘In The Heights’. The ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ actress - who plays Detective Rosa Diaz in the hit sitcom - will join the musical adaptation alongside ‘Sex and the City’ star Daphne Rubin-Vega and Dascha Polanco of ‘Orange Is The New Black’. The film is set over the course of three days, involving various characters in the largely Hispanic-American neighbourhood of Washington Heights in New York City. Jon M. Chu will helm the project and Marc Klein will adapt the screenplay from Quiara Alegría Hudes musical book. Daphne, 49, will play the outrageously dramatic owner of the salon where the neighbourhood girls come to gossip while Stephanie, 38, will play an employee of Daniela’s salon along with her best friend Vanessa (Melissa Barrera) the latter being the love interest of main character Usnavi (Anthony Ramos). Dascha will play Cuca, a new character dreamed up by Lin-Manuel while Olga Merediz - who plays Rosa’s mother on ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ - has been cast as Abuela Claudia. Lin-Manuel, 39, previously revealed that it’s not just ‘In The Heights’ that will be adapted for the big-screen and insisted that there ‘’will be’’ a film version of his smash hit musical ‘Hamilton’ ‘’at some point’’.

The ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ star created the sold-out West End musical and shared that he will release an adaptation for the big screen because he wants ‘’as many people to see it as possible’’. He said: ‘’At some point I think there will be a film.

‘’I think that I spent seven years making that as a piece of theatre, so I want as many people to see it in that form as possible - and then we will start talking about the movie. It’s a tricky leap from stage to film, so we’ll see who figures it out.’’