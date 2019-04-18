Share:

LAHORE - Parts of the country including Lahore received rainfall of varying intensities on Wednesday.

Overcast conditions, strong winds and rains, however, made weather pleasant by causing considerable decrease in temperature. Experts have forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country from Thursday (today) onwards. However, more rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

In Lahore, the rains started last day continued intermittently on Wednesday, causing inundation on portion of roads and roadsides. Inundated rainwater and slippery conditions caused massive traffic jams on important city roads.

High velocity winds and rains caused tripping of more than 100 Lesco feeders. More than a dozen feeders could not be restored until filing of this report late night. Overcast conditions, strong winds and scattered rains caused decrease in the mercury level, making weather pleasant. Maximum temperature in Lahore was recorded 23 degree Celsius.

According to the Met Office, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country from Thursday (today).