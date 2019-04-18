Share:

PESHAWAR - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has welcomed the decision of allowing empty trucks and containers stuck on Afghanistan side to move to Torkham border.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, SCCI president Faiz Muhammad Faizi said the decision will give further boost to the Afghan transit trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and would also facilitate the business community on both sides of the border. He hoped that all stuck empty trucks and containers would return to Pakistan in a week.

The empty trucks and containers, which remained stuck on Afghanistan side for the last several weeks had started arriving at Torkham border, he said, adding hundreds of empty trucks and containers were held in Khwar Maidan area near Torkham border. The SCCI chief said that he along-with his team members in meetings with Advisor to Prime Minister on commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and Afghanistan Ambassador in Pakistan Atif Mishal and other relevant government officials had repeatedly asked for permitting the containers to Pakistan.