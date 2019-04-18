Share:

The by-election of deputy mayor KMC held in KMC head office on Thursday wherein 281 votes casted out of 300.

MQM candidate Syed Arshad Hasan elected as deputy mayor Karachi who bagged 194 votes whereas Karamullah Waqasi-the candidate of Pakistan People's Party secured second position after getting 78 votes and 9 votes were rejected and the polling ratio was 93.7 percent.

The polling continued from 9 a.m to 5p.m in the council hall of KMC building after counting of votes started and the returning officer deputy commissioner South Salahuddin announced the election results.

District returning officer south salahuddin, metropolitan commissioner Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, assistant commissioner garden fazal-e-Rabbi and other administrative personalities monitored the proceedings throughout the election process.

Before this he visited both election camps and met with the candidates and talked with the People's party leader Najmi Alam and Karamullah Waqasi about election arrangements.

To cast their votes Mohammad Nauman of Baldia UC-35 and Habib of district east UC-14 came to the KMC building handcuffed.

MQM Rabita committee members and convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui deputy convener Aamir Khan, Khuwaja Izhar, Kanwar Naveed Jamil, Amin ul Haq, Faisal Sabzwari, Arshad Sabzwari, Shaikh Salahuddin, Shakir Ali, Rehan Hashmi, chairman west Izhar Ahmed and chairman east moeed anwer and chairman korangi and others also visited the election camp.

Syed Arshad Hassan the newly elected deputy mayor Karachi thanked and said that we have short time and will continue to serve the people in limited resources.