After reading an article of dawn newspaper, it really hurts to say that in this modern world Pakistan is facing countless problems such as TB. The number of TB patients is increasing every day. The country reports over 50,000 new cases each year and millions of Pakistanis remain exposed to it. We rank fourth amongst countries with the highest incidence of MDR-TB. This is one of the worst problem, which Pakistan is facing. The health authorities and relevant stakeholders should find a solution to this problem.

IMTIAZ AHMED,

Turbat, March 27.