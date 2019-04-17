Share:

ISLAMABAD- Pakistan Red Crescent Society and UK-based International Emergency Response Team vowed to collaborate in enhancing capacity of the PRCS on Wednesday.

A statement issued here on Wednesday said that a 7-member team of the IERTUK expressed its desire to enhance capacity of the PRCS in rescue, response, first aid, road safety and fire-fighting and team up with its officers and volunteers to work in remote and far-flung areas of the country.

The delegation, comprising Mehrban Sadiq, Daryl Paul Opry, Stephen Garcia, Zeeshan Ayub, Ali Aksar and Engineer Abdur Rasheed, visited the Pakistan Red Crescent Society National Headquarters.

The PRCS Secretary General Khalid Bin Majeed welcomed the delegates and appreciated their services in different countries. He said that the IERTUK’s desire to extend cooperation to the PRCS would go a long way towards supplementing its human welfare initiatives. Joint Director Operations Abidullah Khan and officers concerned were also present on this occasion.

Khalid Bin Majeed said that the entire PRCS team under the vision of PRCS Chairman Dr Saeed Elahi was busy serving the humanity with commitment and devotion to the best of their capability. He said the PRCS had 1.8 million volunteers and efforts were on to increase this number to 5 million.

Joint Director Operations Abaidullah Khan gave a comprehensive briefing to the delegation on the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement and the PRCS’s program and ongoing activities.

The IERTUK team also expressed its desire to train local community members and volunteers in areas of first aid, fire-fighting, road safety and rescue services, and a memorandum of understanding in this regard would be signed in the coming days.