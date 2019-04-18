Share:

Islamabad/PESHAWAR - At least 49 people have been killed and 176 others injured so far as floods triggered by the untimely rains continued to wreak havoc across the country, the National Disaster Management Authority said yesterday.

The floods usually hit Pakistan in monsoon season, which begins from July and lasts until the end of August. Experts attribute the untimely rains to global warming.

According to NDMA report, 15 people were killed in Punjab, 11 in Balochistan, five in Sindh and 14 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The report also shows damages to at least 52 houses in Balochistan.

Beside causing the human and property damages, the recent rain has also badly affected wheat and other crops across the country creating hardships for farmers.

At least three minor girls were killed and seven other people were wounded when roofs of two houses collapsed in Gujranwala and Haveli Lakha due to heavy rains.

Two children and two women were wounded when roof of a house situated in Kashmir Colony area of Gujranwala collapsed due to heavy rain. Rescue teams shifted the injured to hospital.

Separately, three minor girls were killed and three other people were wounded when roof of a house situated in Islam Nagar area of Haveli Lakha collapsed due to downpour.

The deceased were identified as Mubashra, Mubara and Faiza. The injured included Abdul Wahid, Fatima and Shahida. Rescue teams shifted the injured to nearby hospital.

At least 117 houses including 31 in Punjab, 52 in Balochistan, 34 in KP have been damaged, the National Disaster Management Authority added.

The wheat and other crops have badly been affected in recent rains across the country. Mango trees have also been uprooted and badly affected due to rainstorm.

Heavy rain accompanied by gusty wind lashed Lahore and other parts of the country on the second consecutive day.

The downpour in different areas inundated roads and streets in the provincial capital of Lahore and commuters faced immense difficulties while trying to carry on with their routine work.

According to LESCO, more than 150 feeders tripped due to rain, plunging half of the city into darkness. At least 26 millimetre rain was recorded at the Upper Mall, 14 millimetre at the airport, 12.4 millimetre at the Jail Road, 23 millimetre in Gulberg, 13.5 millimetre in Lakshmi Chowk area and 18.2 millimetre in Mughalpura.

The NDMA said that relief activities are underway in all provinces and instructions had been issued to all provincial Disaster Management Authorities for relief activities.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar said that all resources should be spent to tackle continued heavy rains in the different parts of the province. He directed authorities concerned to ensure their presence in field to facilitate people promptly.

Rains were also reported in other parts of the country including Pakpattan, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Swat, Mirpur, Faisalabad, Narowal, Sialkot, Sharaqpur, Shorkot and Bahawalpur.

According to Met Office, a very severe weather system has entered Pakistan. Downpours are likely to continue for the next 48 hours in different parts of the country.

In Faisalabad, the stormy rain interrupted power supply, after technical faults occurred in 110 electricity supply feeders, a FESCO spokesman said.

Jhang, Gojra, Sammundri, Tandlianwala, Sargodha and their peripheral areas were among those which suffered power shortage, he said, adding field staff worked actively and restored electricity supply from all feeders after rain.

Three people were killed and seven others sustained wounds in rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa (KP) in recent heavy rains.

According to the official sources, the wheat and other crops have been badly affected in recent rains in the province. Torrential rain and flood damaged properties and crops in various parts of Landi Kotal. Locals said rains washed away their wheat cultivated fields, besides cattle. Reports of damage to houses, properties and fields were also received from Sheikhmal Khel and Ghani Khel.

Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has directed authorities concerned to ensure preventive measures in the wake of recent heavy rains.

On the other hand, the Rescue-1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued an alert about stormy rains in the province during next 48 hours. People have been advised to contact Rescue 1122 in case of any emergency. The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) in its statement said 211 feeders were tripped due to rains, out of which 109 were restored.

Work to restore remaining feeders was underway, the PESCO spokesperson said.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rain with dust storm or thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at isolated places in Balochistan, Punjab, Islamabad, Quetta, Zhob divisions and Kashmir.

Eleven people, including two children, have been killed in flash floods in different areas of Balochistan. Eight others were injured in the floods during last four days.