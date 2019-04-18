Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the people of merged areas (erstwhile FATA) had given a lot of sacrifices for the country and suffered many hardships and reconstruction of these areas and uplift of its people was top most priority of the government. The Prime Minister stated this while chairing a review meeting regarding reconstruction and progress of the merged areas of formerly Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). He said that the government announced payments of compensation to losses of the people of the merged areas must be ensured.

The Prime Minister directed that the process of distribution of Insaf Health Cards among the people of merged areas should be further expedited. He also directed to take immediate steps to ensure maximum relief in provision of electricity to the people of merged areas during Ramazan. The Prime Minister urged the people representatives to further improve their contacts with the people of merged areas so that their participation in development projects could be ensured. The Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing about the Annual Development Programme, development projects in the next 10 years and allocated and released funds for various projects during the current fiscal year.