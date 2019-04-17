Share:

Rawalpindi-Renowned religious and spiritual scholar Prof Ahmad Rafique Akhtar on Wednesday said that one should earn respect and fame in a way that could not only help in making our lives easier in this world but also become a source of forgiveness by God on the Day of Judgment.

He said that we all want to be respected by our bosses, colleagues and even our friends and family but it takes work to earn respect. “First you have to learn to give respect; act and think with confidence and learn to be trusted,” he said while delivering a lecture arranged by Rawalpindi police at the Police Lines Number 1.

The topic of the lecture arranged by CPO Abbas Ahsan was ‘Pelmanism and improving moral values of police officers and officials’.

SSP Special Branch Khurram Shehzad, Chief Traffic Officer Bin Ashraf, SSP Investigation Faisal, SP Rawal Division Usman Tariq, SP Potohar Division Capt (R) Dost, SP Saddar Circle Capt (R) Rai Mazhar, women ASPs, DSPs, SHOs, reader to CPO Inspector Mirza Zaman, Mirza Yousaf, and other senior and junior police officers also attended the lecture.

Prof Rafique Akhter said that whatever your position, you can be collegial and kind and connected with those around you.

He added that the reward of deeds depend on the intention and every person will get the reward according to what he had intended.

“Being police officer, you should help out the suppressed citizens,” he said, adding that though there were lots of hurdles for a police officer in performing his or her duties, yet the best and intelligent police officer overlook all the barriers in the line of duty.

CPO Abbas Ahsan, while addressing on the occasion, also lauded the services of the religious scholar. He said that Rawalpindi police would continue holding such impressive and fruitful lectures by a personality like Prof Rafique Akhter in future. At the end, CPO Abbas Ahsan gave a shield to Prof Rafique Akhter.