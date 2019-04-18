Share:

LAHORE : Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that 42,307 teams would go from door-to-door to administer polio vaccine to children upto five years of age during the campaign starting on April 22. Chairing a meeting at Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department on Wednesday to review arrangements for the upcoming campaign, she directed giving training and necessary items to all the vaccinators. Secretary P&SH Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Saleh Saeed, CEO Health Lahore Agha Toheed and relevant officers attended the meeting. Dr Yasmin directed focusing sensitive union councils in all cities including Lahore.