RAWALPINDI - As many as 16 more patients tested positive for COVID-19 in Rawalpindi district while eight patients got discharged after their recovery from the virus in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU). Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Literacy and Informal Education Raja Rashid Hafeez along with Deputy CommissionerAnwaarUlHaq visited Holy Family Hospital and handed over ventilator, PPEs kits and masks. According to details, 16 more novel coronavirus positive patients have been brought to RIU from various parts of Rawalpindi district by the Rescue 1122 and officials of health department. A UK-returned 32-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 in Mahndar, Gujar Khan and was shifted to RIU for medical treatment. They said another COVID-19 patient Ahmed Ali at Gawalmandi was moved to BBH by the district health department. Similarly, a female namely Ambreen also fell prey to coronavirus at Bewel, a suburb of Gujar Khan and was brought to RIU for cure. The lady has recently returned from Karachi. On the other hand, a spokesman to district government told media that at present, 193 confirmed patients were admitted in Rawalpindi hospitals and six people died while 38 discharged after recovering. There were total 12 patients in Attock, 47 in Jhelum and seven in Chakwal. Total 72 suspected patients are awaiting their COVID-19 test results and National Institute of Health (NIH) will send their reports in a day or two. Total 530 suspects arrived in the hospitals and 375 were discharged as their test was negative.

‘Problems faced by vendors to be addressed’

ATTOCK- Chairman PAC Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari has said that the problems faced by vegetable and fruit vendors will be taken up with the concerned authorities as he was aware of the problems being faced by them because of lockdown. He was talking to a group of vendors at his residence which was led by former Vice Chairman UCSarwala Malik Fayyaz. YawarBokhari said section 144 has been imposed across the Punjab and giving them relaxation was not in his jurisdiction, however, he promised that the issue will be taken with the relevant authorities to sort out solution of the problems being faced by vendors. The vendors apprised the Chairman that because of lockdown they were not allowed to sell vegetables and fruits and in result their families were starving. They said government must allocate area for them where they should be allowed to continue routine sale of vegetables and fruit. They said hotels are working on take away basis but vendors are not allowed which is injustice. They informed the chairman that there are 800 vegetable and fruit vendors and out of these 400 are suffering badly and having no source of income.