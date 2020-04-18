Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the provincial government has increased the coronavirus testing capacity and has been able to conduct 2,669 tests in all its laboratories in the province in one day. “In total, we have conducted over 46,000 tests until now. We are conducting daily review of cases and are monitoring the situation accordingly,“ she said. Dr Yasmin said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sadrar Usman Buzdar were personally monitoring all efforts to control coronavirus in the province. “With the increase in testing capacity, we will be able to improve the efforts to control the spread of the virus,” she added.