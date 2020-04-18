Share:

MOHMAND - District Health Officer (DHO) Ha­yat Afridi has said that two new cases of coronavirus have been re­ported in Mohmand tribal district.

He said that a man namely Chish­ti Gul from Khawaja-Was Kor Hal­eemzai tehsil, had died two days ago in the Lady Reading Hospi­tal (LRH) Peshawar, while he was tested corona positive.

Later, samples of 8 family mem­bers of the deceased were collect­ed and sent for investigation. Two of these eight members were test­ed corona positive who were later quarantined in their village.

“The affected patients were shift­ed to isolation ward in DHQ Hospi­tal Ghalanai,” the DHO added.

The health department and dis­trict administration have locked down the main Mandi Bazaar to Khawajawas Kor to contain the co­rona virus.

Deputy Commissioner Iftikhar Alam said that they had estab­lished four quarantine centers in the district one each in DHQ Hos­pital Ghalanai, RHC Ekkaghund, Mamamd-Gat and Khwezai tehsil.

He said that school and hospital buildings and facilities would be utilized for quarantine and isola­tion centers in the district.

The District Health Officer said that quarantine centers will pro­vide facilities including dispensary and cafeteria.

He also stated the quarantine centers have been set up as a pre­cautionary measure to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus