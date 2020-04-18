MOHMAND - District Health Officer (DHO) Hayat Afridi has said that two new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Mohmand tribal district.
He said that a man namely Chishti Gul from Khawaja-Was Kor Haleemzai tehsil, had died two days ago in the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar, while he was tested corona positive.
Later, samples of 8 family members of the deceased were collected and sent for investigation. Two of these eight members were tested corona positive who were later quarantined in their village.
“The affected patients were shifted to isolation ward in DHQ Hospital Ghalanai,” the DHO added.
The health department and district administration have locked down the main Mandi Bazaar to Khawajawas Kor to contain the corona virus.
Deputy Commissioner Iftikhar Alam said that they had established four quarantine centers in the district one each in DHQ Hospital Ghalanai, RHC Ekkaghund, Mamamd-Gat and Khwezai tehsil.
He said that school and hospital buildings and facilities would be utilized for quarantine and isolation centers in the district.
The District Health Officer said that quarantine centers will provide facilities including dispensary and cafeteria.
He also stated the quarantine centers have been set up as a precautionary measure to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus