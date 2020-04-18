Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 209 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported from the province during the last 24 hours, out of which 132 are from Tableeghi Jamaat, while 77 are from the katchi abadis of the provincial capital.

In his video message on Friday, in which he tried to reach out to the people of Sindh and overseas Pakistanis, the CM said that 2,372 people were tested during the last 24 hours, out of which 209 tested positive for the virus.

The chief minister said that 21,272 tests had been conducted so far, which resulted in 2,217 positive cases.

Syed Murad Ali Shah disclosed that two more coronavirus patients had died due to the infection during the last 24 hours.

“Around 47 people have died of the Covid-19 in the province so far,” he said, and added 1,589 patients were still under treatment, including 872 at their homes, while 469 at isolation centers and 248 at hospitals.

He further said that five patients, who recovered completely had been sent back to their homes with a certificate of recovery.

Speaking about the Tableeghi Jamaat, the chief minister said that of 4692 members of the Jamaat tested so far, 429 had been tested positive while the results of 91 were still awaited.

“The coronavirus patients of the Tableeghi Jamaat have been kept in isolation,” he added.

Speaking about the situation in Karachi, the chief minister said that all 77 new cases had been reported in katchi abadis of the city.

Giving district-wise breakup of 77 cases, the chief minister said that 30 cases had been reported from Lyari, Kharadar and Lee Market, Burns Road and Kalapul, Shoe Market, Saddar and Garden areas.

He said that 16 cases had been reported from various parts of the district East such as Gulbahar, Johar, Sharif Colony, Khalil Colony and KECHS. “The district Korangi has six cases detected from Nasir Colony, Shareef Colony, Faisal Colony and PIA Society,” Murad explained.

He said that the district Malir had six cases, in Landhi and Gulshan-e-Hadeed areas, while the district West had eight cases, in the areas of Afghan Basti, katchi abadis, Northern Bypass and Baldia Town.

The district Central, the chief minister said, had 11 cases most of which were in the slum areas. He said that district Central was thickly populated, therefore more precautionary measures should be taken by residents of the area.

The chief minister said that under the new strategy the hotspots where more cases were being detected would be closed completely. “I am quite upset with the spread, therefore without observing complete social distancing and isolation of the people we would not be able to contain the virus,” he said and added the collection of samples from the hotspots of the city have been increased.