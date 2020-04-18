Share:

DIR LOWER-Deputy district health officer and focal person, Dr Irshad Ali Friday said that so far 246 persons were tested for coronavirus out of these the results of 170 persons have been received, which confirmed 26 positive cases.

In a media statement, he said that test results of 145 persons were negative while results of 75 suspected patients yet to be received.

The coronavirus test results received during last 24 hours confirmed three more positive cases in the district.

The patients, he said belonged to Zimdara Ouch and Khaal areas. All these patients were close relatives of already confirmed coronavirus patients. Eight corona patients so far recovered in the district.

He asked the people to strictly follow social distancing and try to stay at home for their own and family’s protection.