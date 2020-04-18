Share:

KARACHI - Prominent businessman and a scion of one of Pakistan’s oldest business families, Ali Suleman Habib has passed away in Karachi on Friday after an undisclosed illness. He was 63. Ali Suleman Habib, apart from being chairman of the Indus Motor Company, also headed operations for the House of Habib, a legacy business conglomerate that has several successful businesses functioning under its umbrella. He served as director on the boards of multiple companies operating under the umbrella of the House of Habib — including Thal Limited, Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited, Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited, Metro Habib Cash and Carry Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited. He was also a member of the Board of Governors of Habib University, which the Habib family established. Habib was the founding chairman of the Young Presidents Organization, Pakistan Chapter, and chairman of the Pakistan Business Council. He was also a member of the Board of Governors of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust.

PM condoleS

On the demise of Ali Suleman Habib Prime Minister Imran Khan reacted in his twitter message, “Saddening to learn the passing of my old friend Ali Habib today. he as a respected and enterprising businessman who was a member of the SKMT Board and was helping our government in an honorary capacity in the Ministry of Commerce.”