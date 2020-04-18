Share:

LAHORE - Another 10 patients recovered from coronavirus were discharged from Mayo Hospital, taking the number of recovered patients from the hospital to 83. According to Punjab Health department sources, over 42,000 tests of suspected COVID-19 patients were conducted in the province. “The return of patients to homes after recovery is a positive development and the government is taking all out measures for the prevention, control and treatment of coronavirus patients”. The government is ensuring the provision of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) to all staff working for the treatment of coronavirus patients”, sources added.