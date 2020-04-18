Share:

ISLAMABAD-Beyonce sent fans into meltdown as she made a surprise appearance on Disney’s Family Singalong. The singalong, which sees fans take on their favorite Disney tunes from their homes, had a star-studded lineup of celebrity guests including Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, Josh Groban and Darren Criss. However, Beyonce decided to crash the party - and people were certainly happy about it. The songstress is part of the Disney family; playing Simba and Nala in the latest Lion King film.

As she surprised fans, the US star said: “To all of the families across the world, I’m very proud and honored to be a part of the Disney family and to help present the Disney Singalong in partnership with Feeding America.” Beyonce, who is married to rapper Jay-Z then went on to dedicate a song to healthcare workers as she burst into a heartwarming rendition of When You Wish Upon a Star from Disney’s Pinocchio. She said: “I’d like to dedicate this song to all of the healthcare workers who’ve been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We greatly appreciate you.”