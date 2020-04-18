Share:

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General, Muhammad Suhail Khawaja directed the concerned officers for devising multidimensional business models in order to utilising the FDA owned precious land located at different locations in the City for raising the source of income. He was presiding over a meeting to review the departmental performance and matters of increasing source of income here on Friday.

Additional Director General FDA Amer Aziz, Director Estate Management Dr Anam Sajid Malik, Director Town Planning Mehr Ayub, Director Finance Junaid Hasan, Deputy Director Admn Yasir Ijaz Chatta and other officers were also present in the meeting.

The DG said that the income generating projects should be proposed besides implementing different uplift schemes of city development.

He proposed that the private sector would be invited for partnership to complete the project proposed under business model.

He informed that establishment of Techno Park at precious land located at Madina Town had been proposed to promote the business relating to information technology. The private sector has been invited to complete this project as joint venture, he maintained.

He pointed out that marquees and other commercial buildings could be established at the wasteland available in FDA City Housing Scheme. The DG urged upon concerned officers to coordinate with private sector and technical experts to design viable business models.

He said that increase of income sources was vital for strengthening the financial position of FDA and initiating more schemes of city development and beautification.

He reviewed the departmental performance and directed for giving preference to the government priorities relating to promotion of construction sector. He stressed that no file of public should be pending in any section and prompt services be provided to the applicants. He emphasized upon following all requirements of lockdown as part of coronavirus precautions and said proper monitoring be carried out in this regard besides adopting all precautionary and preventive measures in the offices.