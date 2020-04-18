Share:

LAHORE - City received light to heavy rain on Friday which dropped the mercury and made the weather pleasant. The maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 24 and 18 centigrade respectively on Friday. According to the Meteorological department, light to heavy rain with wind-thunderstorm was expected in most districts of the province during night time, while hailstorm at few places was also expected on Friday. On Saturday, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Sargodha, Bhakkar, Khushab, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum, while hailstorm is also expected at few areas During the past 24 hours, rain occurred in most parts of the province including Attock 32mm, Chakwal 19mm, Murree 13mm, Islamabad (Zero Point 11mm, Airport 12mm), Sialkot (City 10mm, Airport 6), Lahore (City 5mm, Airport 2nn), Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin 5mm, Joharabad 4 mm, Hafizabad, Gujrat 3mm, Nurpurthal, Gujranwala 2mm, Bhakkar 1mm. According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Monday.