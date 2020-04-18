Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved recruitment of 10,000 constables in the police department. In a statement issued on Friday, he said that 10,000 constables would be recruited against the approved vacant posts. Of these, 5,000 constables would be recruited during the current fiscal year while the remaining 5,000 in the next financial year, he added.

He said that all the appointments in the police department would be made purely on merit. He said that the government would take steps to overcome the shortage of staff in the police department. He stated the police had played an exemplary role during the =coronavirus outbreak and was discharging its duty wholeheartedly. He also lauded the role of police in safeguarding the lives and property of people besides curbing the criminals.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Standing Committee on Finance and Development also approved the recruitment of 10,000 constables.

CM VISITS SHEIKHUPURA, NAROWAL TO INSPECT AID DISTRIBUTION UNDER EHSAAS KAFALAT PROGRAMME

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Government Comprehensive Higher Secondary School Sheikhupura to inspect the financial aid distribution under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme on Friday. He also distributed aid amounts among the women recipients. The CM maintained that indigent strata were given relief. The PTI government was ensuring the disbursement of aid in a very transparent manner, the CM added. He said Rs135 million worth of financial aid had been distributed in Sheikhupura and more than 50 thousand deserving families would be given aid under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme, he said. On the request of a woman, the CM directed the deputy commissioner to arrange for her medical treatment. The CM also chaired a meeting to review arrangements for dealing with coronavirus and dengue, wheat procurement, cleanliness and law and order situation.

Speaking on this occasion, the CM reiterated that people would not be left alone and every effort would be made to provide them relief. He directed the police to work efficiently for the protection of life and property of the people, adding that arrangements of wheat procurement, cleanliness and eradication of coronavirus and dengue should be “better than the best”. He said that 14 centres had been set up in Sheikhupura for wheat procurement starting from April 20. The restriction of ‘gardawari’ had been done away with and the wheat crop would be procured on a ‘first come, first served’ basis, he added. He further said that most of the 33 coronavirus patients in Sheikhupura had a travel history. Arrangements had been made to keep 45 patients in isolation and field hospital would also be established, if needed, the CM said.

Ehsaas Kafalat Programme and CM Insaaf Imdad Programme were the largest aid initiatives to provide financial aid worth Rs12,000 each in the most transparent manner, he added. Also, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar visited Narowal to inspect the distribution of financial aid under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme at a centre set up in Government Boys High School Narowal. He distributed aid amount among the needy and stated that provision of financial aid in the most transparent manner was another achievement of PTI government. The Ehsaas Kafalat Programme was being promoted as a movement and six aid distribution centres comprising of 25 counters had been set up in Narowal. The second phase of aid distribution had started in the district, he added. The CM also inquired the women at the centre about any difficulty being faced by them.

Addressing the gathering, he directed the line departments to remain fully vigilant to deal with any untoward situation. In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Ramazan Bazaars will not be established and cash will be transferred to deserving families under Chief Minister’s Ramazan Package. The cash transfer system would be designed on the pattern of Insaaf Imdad Programme, he added. The CM also directed to devise an emergency plan for safety from flood adding that flow of water in rivers and nullahs be monitored round the clock.

He said that wheat procurement campaign would be started from 25 April while the distribution of gunny bags would commence from 20 April in Narowal A target of 65 thousand metric ton wheat has been fixed, he told. He said that the monitoring committees had been constituted and SoPs were issued for procurement centres. The CM said that individual quarantine facility was also arranged for coronavirus patients in Narowal and PPEs were being provided on a priority basis to doctors and paramedics. He also gave in-principle approval of 40-KM long Narowal to Shakargarh road project adding the government wanted to give real relief to the masses. He also directed the administration to work proactively for the eradication of dengue.