Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in order to face the COVID19 situation has ordered for establishment of 10000-beded field hospitals in the province.

The Sindh government had set up 185-beded CCU equipped with ventilators in different hospitals, he said this in a meeting at the CM’s House here on Friday, said a spokesperson to the CM Sindh.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Minister for Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Secretary Health Zahid Abbasi, CM Focal person on coronavirus Najam Shah, Additional Secretary Health Fayaz Abbasi and others.

The Chief Minister said that the number of coronavirus patients increased as the numbers of tests had been geared up. Therefore, he said the provincial government must prepare to establish field hospitals in every district of the province.

It was pointed out that a newly constructed school in Tando Mohammad Khan had a capacity to house at least 50 patients. At this, the Chief Minister directed education department to handover the new school building for the field hospital. He approved to establish a 50-beded hospital within a week.

A 100-beded similar unit would be set up at Matiari. A new hospital building had been completed in Tando Allahyar. The Chief Minister approved to establish field hospital in the building.

Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the Health minister to identify vacant or newly constructed government buildings and grounds where isolation centers could be set up.

The Chief Minister directed the health minister to arrange medical and paramedical staff and medicines for the field hospitals being established at district level.

The health minister told the Chief Minister that 185 Critical Care Units equipped with ventilators had been established in different hospitals.

They included Ojha 10, Indus Hospital Karachi 11, SIUT 10, Karachi Civil hospital 12, Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad 20, and Liaquat University Hospital Jamshoro eight, Peoples Medical University Shaheed Benazirabad 14, Khairpur Medical College Khairpur 10, GMMMC Sukkur six, Chandka Medical college Larkana 14, GIMS Gambat 20, Syed Abdullah Shah Institute Sehwan four, DHQ Kotri five, JPMC Karachi 12, Lyari General Hospital three, Indus Hospital Badin five, DHQ Thatta three, DHQ Sujawal two, Trauma Center Karachi 14, JIMS Jacobabad two.

The Chief Minister directed Minister Local Government Syed Nasir Shah to order disinfectant spray in every district. “There must be proper cleaning system, otherwise different diseases will start appearing while containing the coronavirus,” he said.