KARACHI - A complete lockdown was enforced in Sindh on Friday from 12 noon to 3:30pm as a measure to contain spread of coronavirus.

According to the home department, a complete lockdown for three and half hours has been imposed to limit the congregational Friday prayers, however, the orders will not apply to the private hospitals, personnel of law enforcing agencies and the media persons.

Main roads in Karachi including Shahrai-e-Faisal, Baloch Pull, University Road, I.I Chundrigar Road, M.A Jinnah Road and others have been blocked by the police.

The department has also warned strict action against the persons involved in the violation of the restrictions. It is pertinent to mention here that the province had banned all kinds of public and religious gatherings across Sindh to curb spread of COVID-19 pandemic. The latest order is the revision of the decision taken in the previous week during Friday prayers to limit large gatherings.

Yesterday, a delegation of clerics called on Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and assured to extend complete support towards the provincial government as the latter announced complete lockdown during 12:00 noon to 3:30 pm on Friday.

3-hour complete lockdown observed in northern Sindh

A complete lockdown from 12pm to 3pm was observed in Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Jaccababad, Kashmore- Kandhkot and other districts of Northern Sindh on Friday. All kinds of business activities also remained suspended between 12 noon to 3pm. According to Sindh Home department spokesperson, continuation of last week’s directives, no gatherings and congregations were allowed during the complete lockdown and the movement of citizens was banned as well.

However, the district administrations have exempted people involved in an emergency situation.