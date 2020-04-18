PESHAWAR - Situation arising out of the coronavirus epidemic and the subsequent relief operations throughout the country have highlighted the need for a local government system.
Under the LG system, the nazims and councillors of district, town and union councils used to assist people at the doorstep. Many people still approach the former public representatives of local governments and parliamentarians in the constituencies for relief funds nowadays.
A union council nazim in Peshawar city, Muhammad Amjad, told this scribe that people were coming to his house for the relief fund under the Ehsaas Programme, but that he had nothing to do with it now.
“People even get angry when I tell them that I am no more helpful to them for any relief funds because out tenure has already ended several months ago,” he added.
According to the Elections Act-2017, fresh polls need to be held within 120 days after the lapse of local bodies’ tenure. However, despite this rule, the provincial government has failed to hold the elections even after the local governments’ tenure had lapsed about eight months ago.
Some experts believe that the LG representatives could have effectively play their role in the ongoing situation and relief activities as they work at the grassroots, a job that the provincial governments and bureaucracy may not be able to do well.
Prof Dr Zahid Anwar, former chairman of Political Science Department at University of Peshawar, told The Nation that indeed all government and institutions of the country are currently on one page and battling coronavirus.
“The local government system is like a nursery for democracy and local government representatives could better perform in the ongoing situation, particularly the distribution of relief funds now,” said Prof Anwar, who now serves as Director of China Study Centre at the campus. Some say that former local government representatives should be involved in the ongoing relief process as they can better work at the grassroots level.
Chief Minister’s Special Assistant on Local Governments, Kamran Bangash, told The Nation that the main reason behind delay in the local government elections was the amendments needed for the fresh elections and FATA merger.
He claimed that preparations of LG Department to hold LG elections were even termed satisfactory by Election Commission of Pakistan. “We’ve already done massive amendments during the last tenure of LGs. After amendments, we were right on track to go for delimitation rules as instructed by the Election Commission. But there were improvements proposed in the previous system, which needed amendments and other formal procedures,” he added.
He said that the LG setup in erstwhile Fata had to establish 702 village and neighbourhood councils from scratch.
To a question if the government should involve the former LG representatives in the distribution of Ehsaas Program relief funds to ensure impartiality, instead of the committees being formed, he said: “People had been criticising ex-LG representatives too for their nepotism and favouritism.”