Pakistan has suspended its flight operation till April 30, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said on Saturday.

"As per the decision of the Government of Pakistan, the suspension of international and domestic flight operations as effected earlier has been extended upto Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 2359 hours PST," CAA said.

The new directives come as the number of confirmed cases in the country rose to over 7,500 with 143 deaths.

Earlier, Pakistan had the suspension of domestic and international flight operations in the country in a bid to contain the coronavirus till April 21.

"As per decision of the Government of Pakistan, the suspension of International and Domestic Flight Operations as effected earlier has been extended upto Tuesday April 21, 2020 2359 PST," read a notification from CAA.

In an earlier, notification, the CAA had said that diplomatic, special/cargo flights and flights of national carrier to/from Pakistan holding special approval from the competent authority for transporting stranded passengers" would be exceptions to the ban.

Most countries around the world have suspended international travel ever since the pandemic started spreading at a feverish pace in Europe, America and Asia last month.

The CAA had previously announced extending the ban till April 11.