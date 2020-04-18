Share:

The second consignment of medical equipment procured by Pakistani Diaspora in Singapore, through a vigorous fund raising campaign, in coordination with Pakistani High Commission, has been shipped to Karachi to help Pakistan fight the coronavirus.

The consignment carrying Personal Protective Equipment will reach Karachi in ten days where it will be handed over the National Disaster Management Authority for distribution to the healthcare professionals. The equipment includes Tyvek suits goggles, face shields, face masks and Isolation Gown.

The first consignment procured through generous support of Pakistani community in Singapore was dispatched to NDMA on 28th of last month.

The total value of the two consignments is around 20.898 million rupees.