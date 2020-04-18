Share:

ISLAMABAD-BharaKahu police have nabbed a proclaimed offender involved in 15 cases of dacoity, child abuse and citizens’ harassment at the picnic points, according to the officials.

According to details, SP (City) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk had constituted a special team under supervision of ASP HamzaAman-Ullah which nabbed the wanted accused, UsmanMunir, a resident of Mandala BharaKahu. He was allegedly involved in cases of dacoity, child abuse and harassing citizens at picnic points. The police also recovered 1.060kg hashish and cash from him.

The police said the accused was wanted to the police in two cases of child rape. He was also nominated in 13 cases for his involvement in drug-peddling and incidents of dacoity. He also used to harass ‘couples’ at Shahdra picnic point in the suburbs of the capital.

Further investigation is underway from the nabbed person.

DIG (Operations) WaqarUddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.

Meanwhile, SP (Industrial Area) has suspended three policemen over charges of corruption and also issued show-cause notice to SHO Sabzi Mandi over poor performance.

Complaints regarding corruption were received against three policemen performing duty at the CDA picket of police.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed had ordered to conduct inquiry against them. The SP would submit inquiry report following which further action would be initiated against them.

The DIG has said that a policy of zero tolerance against corruption is being pursued in Islamabad police department as this menace seriously undermines the country.