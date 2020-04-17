Share:

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has taken a step that is not even practiced in our most major cities; carry out research on traffic behaviour before working on road systems. This is extremely welcome news and the traffic system of Faisalabad will be much improved if this strategy is executed in the right way. In cities like Lahore and Karachi, successive governments have built many an underpass and bridge, and while the need for improvement in the infrastructure roadworks has always been present, it has never been addressed properly.

Across the world, infrastructure development authorities only initiate work when research and data support it. In the case of the eight lane roads in many of Pakistan’s cities, this is not always the case, judging by the congestion that continues to persist even after such expensive road construction has been completed.

Quite obviously, FDA has a long way to go before this idea can be seen as a success; the surveys still have to be completed – actual road work will come long after. But if Faisalabad can take this step, surely other cities can follow suit? Granted, billions have been spent on infrastructure in cities like Lahore, but with a perpetually increasing population and a lack of implementation of road rules and parking restrictions, many of the roads just end up getting choked without any understandable reason. This is not acceptable considering the amount of work that governments have put into these cities.

There is no use lamenting over the money wasted or the projects that have just not achieved what they set out to do, but in the future, it is hoped that other cities replicate FDA’s approach as well. This is the only sure-fire way to ensure that congestion stops becoming a problem in our urban centres.