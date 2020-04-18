Share:

ISLAMABAD-The line from the animated film came from the character Stinky Pete, played by Kelsey Grammer, as he told a pair of nearby two Barbie dolls, ‘You know, I’m sure I could get you a part in Toy Story 3.’ Disney Plus has previously used CGI to edit the film Splash, extending Daryl Hannah’s locks to cover her derrière. ‘A few scenes in the film have been slightly edited to remove nudity,’ a spokesperson for the streaming service told. The Toy Story 2 edit had previously been done in conjunction with the re-release of the DVD when Toy Story 4 hit theaters last year, two years after dozens of high-ranking Hollywood executives and performers were accused of sexual misconduct. The first major accusations in the movement were wage at producer Harvey Weinstein, 68, who had closely worked with Disney for 12 years through a partnership with his Miramax company that lasted from 1993 until 2005. Harvey Weinstein and his brother Bob had left Miramax, which Disney sold off in 2010.