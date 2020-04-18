Share:

RAWALPINDI - Federal Government Educational Institutions (Cantts/Garrisons) Directorate Rawalpindi has taken several steps to make sure that students are imparted with quality education during the lockdown. Textbooks, E-notes and video lectures have been placed on the official website aiming to provide students, parents and teachers access to academic resources. Teachers have started performing their instructional duties from home by assigning and sending notes and tasks to their students through SMS and emails. Furthermore, Federal Government Educational Institutions (Cantts/ Garrisons) had started utilizing the academic resources being on-aired on government established Education TV channel ‘TeleSchool.’ Students will be evaluated from indicated syllabus and telecasted academic resources on resumption of school w.e.f 1stJune 2020.

Three policemen suspended over corruption charges

ISLAMABAD-Superintendent of Police (Industrial Area)Zubair Ahmed Shakih has suspended three policemen over charges ofcorruption and issued show cause notice to SHO Sabzi Mandi over poor performance, a police spokesman said on Friday. He said that complaints regarding corruption were received against threepolicemen performing duty at CDA Police Picket. DIG (Operations) WaqarUddin Syed ordered to suspend and conduct inquiry against them. The SP wouldsubmit inquiry report following which further action would be initiated against them on basis of reports. DIG (Operations) said that a policy of zero tolerance against corruption is pursued in Islamabad Police as this menaces eriously undermines the country.

Islamabad Police following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, have started an accountability system to monitor performance of the police officials and disciplinary action is takenagainst those involved in dereliction of duties, negligence, poorinvestigation, absence and involvement in corruption.

The DIG (Operations) said that accountability system helps in improvingthe performance of any department and working of the staff can be easilyjudged through it.

He said that such accountability system would continue in future andthose performing well would be encouraged.