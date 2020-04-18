Share:

KARACHI - Sindh government on Friday denied reports of demanding funds from Gilgit Baltistan government to conduct coronavirus tests of those hailing from the area.

Responding to what he called a misunderstanding on his Twitter account, the spokesman of the Sindh Government Murtaza Wahab said that the Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had personally spoken to Chief Minister GB Hafeezur Rehman regarding the issue which was based on some misunderstanding.

“It is the policy of the Sindh Government to test people free of cost and the same rule would apply to our friends from Gilgit Baltistan,” he said. It is pertinent to mention here that it was reported that Murad Ali Shah has asked the GB government to provide them with funds to conduct test of the region’s students staying in the province.

Meanwhile, minister for Rehabilitation Department, Faraz Ahmed Dero here on Friday visited isolation ward and Quarantine centre set up at Polytechnic Institute to review the arrangements in wake of COVID-19.

Speaking on the occasion he said that all arrangements were made at hospitals in wake of coronavirus and situation was being monitored thoroughly. He directed health officials to ensure maximum facilities at Quarantine centres while police was directed to ensure security there.

Deputy Commissioner Imran ul Hassan Khuwaja briefed the minister that 13 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the district and a patient having domicile of Sanghar was under treatment at Karachi.

The DC said that distribution of ration and disbursement of Ehsaas Emergency Cash assistance were also underway.

He told in first phase 10,000 ration bags had been distributed so far while in the second phase 20,000 more bags would be distributed among the deserving families. Non government Organizations (NGOs)were also engaged in ration distribution across the district, he added.

The provincial minister appreciated role of Pakistan Army, Rangers and Police in implementation of lockdown and stressed further scaling up the lockdown and relief activities as per directives of the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.