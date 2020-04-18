Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari on Friday said that his ministry was striving to bring the bodies of Pakistanis, who had died in foreign countries due to COVID-19, back to the country.

“We are in contact with Qatar and other international airlines so that the dead bodies of overseas Pakistanis could be brought back to Pakistan from across the globe,” he said in a video message released here for the families of those expats who had lost their lives to the pandemic.

He said their bodies from Saudi Arabia, the United States and other countries would be airlifted soon.

The special assistant said special flights of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) would also be arranged for the purpose and added the Overseas Ministry had not yet received the data of second and third generations of overseas Pakistanis from abroad, adding details were being compiled to accomplish the task.

Zulfikar Bukhari said he was aware of the challenges being faced by Pakistanis in transporting the bodies of their loved ones from abroad due to halt in the international flights operation.He also lauded the efforts of those overseas Pakistanis who had been performing duties in medical field and fighting against the virus on the forefront.