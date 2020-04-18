Share:

ISLAMABAD-Mushaal Hussein Malik, the wife of detained Kashmiri leader Mohammad Yasin Malik, and Peace and Culture Organization chairperson, lashed out at the fascist Indian government for further tightening the curfew despite rising number of coroanvirus cases in the occupied valley.

“The world community is talking about the ceasefire globally to jointly fight the deadly virus but ironically the Modi-led government in New Delhi is further tightening the screw around the Kashmiri freedom fighters,” Mashaal said in a statement issued here on Friday.

She said that there is acute medicines shortage in the valley due to the complete communication blockage in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

She demanded the World Health Organization (WHO) and other human rights organizations to review the health situation in the valley.

Mushaal expressed apprehension that owing to the cruel and inhuman approach of the occupied authorities, the cases of the deadly virus could engulf the whole region.

She demanded of the world community and human rights organizations to take notice of the ongoing human violations and pressed the fascist government to lift the inhuman curfew in the valley.

She said that the people who are visiting for medicines are being tortured and supply of life-saving medicines are being denied; hence the life of the Kashmiri people is at great risk.

In such situation, she maintained that the IOK is undergoing a major health crisis amid the growing coronavirus cases in the region, as the dwellers have been deprived of all basic health facilities due to the continued lockdown in the area.

Mushaal said that the prisoners are being released across the globe to contain spread of the deadly virus but ironically the Indian authorities in IOK are arresting the Kashmiri people.

The PCO Chairperson demanded that Kashmir youths and leadership including her husband who is in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail should be released instantly as the virus is fast-spreading in the region.