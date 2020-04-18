Share:

ISLAMABAD-She is one of the most sought-after models in the world, who has amassed a whopping $45 million fortune. So it stands to reason that Kendall Jenner’s Hollywood Hills mansion is as lavish as can be, as Matterport gave a glimpse into the star’s home with a state-of-the-art virtual tour on their Destination: Everywhere website. The 24 year old model’s stunning contemporary abode, which was once owned by power couple Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, overlooks Los Angeles and boasts four bedrooms with large walk-in wardrobes, plush living rooms, and a huge pool area. Situated in the Hollywood Hills, Kendall’s home is surrounded by a mountainous landscape and trees for the perfect amount of privacy, and also provides stunning views from the home’s panoramic windows.