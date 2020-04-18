Kashmiris in IOK fighting ‘Modivirus’ coronavirus: AJK president

Share:

ISLAMABAD-Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Friday said the Kashmiris in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) were fighting both ‘Modivirus and coronavirus.’

The Indian government had no strategy to respond to coronavirus in the IOK and thousands of Kashmiris, detained in the Indian prisons, had been exposed to the infectious virus, he said talking to a ulema delegation of different schools of thought.

According to Kashmir Media Service the delegation called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr under the leadership of the Secretary Religious Affairs Sardar Javed Ayub. Other members of the delegation included Mufti Mehmoodul Hassan Ashraf, Maulana Syed Ghulam Yasin Shah, Maulana Zahid Asri, Maulana Mohammad Altaf Safi, Prof Qazi Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, Maulana Danyal Shahab, Maulana Mufti Mohammad Ibrahim Aziz, Maulana Farid Abbas Naqvi and Maulana Nazir Qadri.

While condemning the Indian government for blaming Tablighi Jamaat for spreading coronavirus, Masood Khan asked, “Why coronavirus did not spread due to the hundreds of Hindu festivals held across India with the participation of millions of people during the same period?”

He said the Indian rulers had come up with the gimmick to divert attention from the situation created by the coronavirus and the failure of the Indian government to contain it.

The AJK president urged ulema, mushaikh and prayer leaders to boost the morale of the people in the wake of novel coronavirus, to make the crusade against the pandemic a success.

“The ulema should keep watch on the elements issuing unauthorized edicts to create dissension among the masses and harming the inter-sect unity of the Muslims,” Masood Khan said.

