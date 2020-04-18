Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government, on Friday, in view of the coronavirus, decided to not set up ‘Ramazan Bachat Bazars’ in the province to avoid gathering of customers.

Sindh Minister for Agriculture Ismail Raho said that the decision had been made to contain the coronavirus spread in the province and for the protection of the people, said a press release issued here.

He was of the view that there were chances of coronavirus spread if the Ramazan Bachat Bazars were established.

He said the supply of fruit and vegetables would be ensured at shops and stalls, adding that the people would also be able to place online orders for fruit and vegetable on official fixed prices during the holy month of Ramazan. He further said that directives had been issued to make strict arrangements in the vegetable markets.

The Price Magistrates had also been asked to take action against hoarders and profiteeers, he said and added that the shopkeepers would be bound to display official price list at their shops, general stores, and stalls.