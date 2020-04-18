Share:

Islamabad-OGDCL board met on Thursday, April 16, 2020 with Dr. Qamar Javaid Sharif in chair to discuss challenges as a consequence of outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and formulation of way forward. Directors took a detailed briefing on preventive measures implemented in the Company and expressed satisfaction on the preventive regime and advised to take all measures necessary for the health, wellbeing and safety of Company employees compatible with the evolving situation. To further augment the prevention regime and restrict spread of the contagion it was decided that OGDCL employees will undergo random testing.

Managing Director apprised the board about the status of business operations and steps taken to maintain continuity and sustainability. Various options came under discussion in the wake of plummeting demand for hydrocarbons including necessity and viability of establishing additional storage facilities.

Before the commencement of Board Meeting, Directors met Mr. Nadeem Babar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister and discussed overall economic situation of the country in general and outlook of petroleum sector in particular.

Mr. Nadeem Babar shared his views about the short and long term ramifications of the pandemic on commercial entities and possible opportunities going forward. SAPM assured that Government of Pakistan is committed to mitigate the economic hardship being faced due to COVID19 pandemic. SAPM informed that the Federal Government is closely monitoring the situation with focus on relief and economic stimulus.

SAPM underscored the importance of employees’ wellbeing and advised to follow health advisories. He appreciated OGDCL’s initiative of establishing a Quarantine Center at Islamabad and specifically acknowledged the gesture of Company employees for donating Rs53 million to the COVID19 Relief Fund from their salaries.