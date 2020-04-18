Share:

LAHORE - One more COVID-19 patient breathed his last in the province on Friday, taking the death toll to 36.

The latest victim, a 48-year-old man, resident of Ichra, Lahore, was brought to Services Institute of Medical Sciences few days back. However, he lost his battle against the deadly virus on Friday.

So far 16 patients have died in Lahore, nine in Rawalpindi, three in Multan, two each in Rahim Yar Khan and Gujrat and one each in Bahawalpur, Jhelum, Faisalabad and Toba Tek Singh.

As many as 115 new COVID-19 patients were reported from across the province on Friday, taking the number of confirmed cases to 3,391.

Out of these total confirmed patients, 1,352 are preachers of the Tableeghi Jamaat, 701 pilgrims, who recently returned from Iran, 91 prisoners in five districts and 1,247 ordinary citizens, who either had a travel history or fell victim to the local transmission.

Out of 1,352 confirmed coronavirus cases among preachers, 577 were reported from Raiwind Markaz, 121 from Sargodha, 118 from Multan, 62 from Bhakar, 61 from Muzafargarh, 45 from Rahim Yar Khan, 41 from Jhelum, 37 from Vehari, 35 from Hafizabad, 34 from Bahawalpur, 31 from Layyah, 23 from Khushab, 22 from Narowal, 19 from Sialkot, 18 from Faisalabad, 17 from Mandi Bahauddin, 16 from Rawalpindi, 14 from Gujrat, 13 from Bahawalnagar, 12 from Sheikhupura, 10 from Gujranwala, nine from Rajanpur, seven each in Mianwali and Sahiwal and two from Nankana Sahib.

Out of 701 confirmed patients from amongst pilgrims, 457 were reported from Multan, 221 from Dera Ghazi Khan and 23 from Faisalabad.

So far, 1,247 citizens have also been tested positive for the virus from across the province. These people either have a travel history or they got infected through local transmission.

The highest number of cases have been reported from Lahore so far where 541 patients are under treatment at different centres.

As many as 142 patients were reported from Gujrat, 138 from Rawalpindi, 60 from Gujranwala, 42 from Rahim Yar Khan, 36 each from Sialkot and Faisalabad, 35 from Vehari, 33 in Jhelum, 27 from Multan, 20 from Bahawalpur, 19 from DG Khan, 18 from Nankana Sahib, 14 from Sargodha, 12 each from Hafizabad and Mandi Bahauddin, 11 from Mianwali, 10 each from Sheikhupura and Kasur, eight each from Bahawalnagar and Chiniot, four each from Chakwal and Khushab, three from Lodhran, two each from Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Khanewal and one each from Attock, Pakpattan, Layyah and Okara.

Out of 91 COVID-19 patients in Jails, 59 were reported from Lahore, 14 Sialkot, nine DG Khan, seven Gujranwala and two from Bhakkar.

As many as 37 prisoners at isolation centre at Camp Jail have been recovered from the virus. These have been shifted back to their cells.

Punjab Health Department has forwarded SOPs for handling of COVID19 patients and saving other prisoners in jails to the Home Department.

As per spokesperson of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, more than 48,000 suspected patients have been screened so far out of which 3391 were tested positive. He said that more than 630 patients have recovered and returned home. He said that 13 serious patients are under treatment at High Dependency Units. He said that those with normal or mild symptoms are at quarantine centres and isolation wards of public sector hospitals. He urged people to stay at home, frequently wash hands and use hand sanitizer. He advised social distancing and adopting precautionary measures while attending sick family members.