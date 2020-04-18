Share:

Pakistan Navy continues its relief activities in different parts of the country in the wake of spread of coronavirus.

According to spokesperson for Pakistan Navy, essential items were provided to thousands of families in different areas and protective equipment was supplied to concerned departments.

Ration was delivered door to door of the deserving families living along the coastal areas and the surroundings in Sindh and Balochistan. Besides, essential items and ration were also provided in different districts of Punjab.

Medical kits for protection against coronavirus and protective equipment were supplied to different hospitals.