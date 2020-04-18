Share:

Pakistan on Friday has reported 143 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has surged to 7497.

According to details, 3,391 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Punjab, 2217 in Sindh, 1077 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 351 in Balochistan, 250 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 163 in Islamabad and 48 in Azad Kashmir.

So far, 1,832 patients have recovered in the country.

Officials have recorded more than 2.18 million cases and more than 150,000 deaths since the virus emerged in China in December.