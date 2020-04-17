Share:

“Yes, I tried to change the classical style in a way that people who don’t understand it can enjoy.”

–Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Nusrat recorded as much as 125 music

albums in his music career.

The legendary qawwali singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was born on 13 October 1948 in Faisalabad. Though he hailed from a family of qawwals, his family wanted him to opt medicine as a career. However, destiny had planned otherwise. With his first public performance just at the age of 16, he made the audience aware of his enormous genius and talent.

It was no one else but Nusrat who introduced the genre of qawali to the international music enthusiasts. Eminent artists like Eddie Vedder and Peter Gabriel felt honoured while making music with the Pakistani qawali maestro. Nusrat won many honours including the prestigious UNESCO Music Prize.

Though the legend passed away on 16th August 1997, his music has continued to grow in popularity. One would not wonder if the organising team of Coke Studio regret their bad luck of not being able to record Nusrat’s voice.