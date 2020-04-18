Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed the authorities to prepare a comprehensive roadmap for holy month of Ramazan in consultations with Ulema.

While talking to Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri in Islamabad, the prime minister said he will hold personal meetings with Ulema and religious scholars next week. They also discussed details of scheduled meeting of President Arif Alvi with religious scholars to be held on Saturday (today).

Meanwhile, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri warned religious clerics that their non-serious attitude may result in an increase of COVID-19 patients across the country.

While talking to the reporters here in Islamabad, the Minister gave mixed messages to the Ulema; saying that the religious clerics would be held responsible and targeted for the looming outbreak, but also hoping that religious gatherings will continue to be held during the holy month of Ramadan.

He reminded the people that the government was not solely responsible for all matters, as the Ulema and local committees of the mosques also have a responsibility to the public.

However, he expressed hope that they will find a middle ground to hold all the religious gatherings and programmes in the month of Ramadan. The Minister stated that if South Korea can hold elections then they can also hold religious gatherings in the holy month of Ramazan while fully adopting precautionary measures.

He further said that the government meeting Ulema from various schools of thoughts was very important; adding that the Prime minister would also meet the Ulema today (Saturday).

Meanwhile, President Arif Alvi has also contacted all the political and non-political religious clerics including Maulana Fazl Rahman and Senator Siraj ul Haq and has officially invited them for today’s important meeting on the future strategy amid COVID-19 outbreak. He elaborated that the government cannot ignore the stance of Ulema on the issue; saying that they would definitely keep the current situations in front of them during meeting.

He further said that what the government was doing was solely for the wellbeing of the masses.

US.doc