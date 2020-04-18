Share:

ISLAMABAD-A 9-member team of Chinese health experts on Friday visited the Pakistan Red Crescent Society National Headquarters (NHQ) and forwarded recommendations to augment the society’s response to the COVID-19.

A statement released by PRCS said that in order to contribute to the federal government’s anti-corona effort, the PRCS has launched a robust awareness campaign to educate the masses about how to stay safe in addition to establishing a 120-bed Corona Care Hospital in Rawalpindi and distributing ration among the unemployed and deserving people through its volunteers.

During a meeting chaired by the PRCS Secretary General Khalid Bin Majeed, Joint Director Operations (JDO) Abaidullah Khan, acting head of PRCS Health Department DrAdeel and Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS) Corona Care Hospital DrSaim gave a comprehensive briefing to the team on the volunteer mobilization, corona awareness campaign, and Corona Care Hospital. Brigadier Dr Muhammad Shakeel and Dr AsimSaeed from the National Institute of Health (NIH) also participated in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary General Khalid Bin Majeed said the PRCS was hugely indebted to the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) for donating 200,000 N-95 masks and 2,000 autoclavable hoodies. He told the Chinese health experts that the PRCS also set up eight field hospitals in different parts of the country to handle the corona patients.

He said the PRCS looked forward to the Chinese support and expertise, enabling it to contribute to the federal government’s efforts to fight off the killer virus.

Khalid Bin Majeed said the Red Cross Society of China always stood behind the PRCS in a big way and made a special mention of the prefabricated 10-bed emergency care hospital established in Gwadar, Balochistan with its assistance. He also thanked the Chinese team for visiting the PRCS National Headquarters and forwarding recommendations to further improve and strengthen the society’s anti-corona efforts.

Later, the Chinese team visited the PRCS Corona Care Hospital set up in Rawalpindi.