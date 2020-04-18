Share:

ISLAMABAD -The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday triggered Market Halt for 60 minutes due to 5 percent increase in KSE-30 index at 10.52 a.m. All equity and equity-based derivative markets remained suspended for 60 minutes, according to PSX press statement. Pakistan Stock Exchange as a frontline regulator has introduced market halt action with approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in accordance with international best practices as a means to safeguard the interests of investors and stakeholders.

This is a standard protocol for risk management purposes, which is triggered when the KSE-30 index moves 4per cent either way and remains there for 5 consecutive minutes. “Market halt” procedure has been introduced by PSX as a frontline regulator in line with international best practices and approved by SECP in PSX regulations in December of 2019. PSX remains at the forefront of the capital market to provide a fair, transparent, and efficient marketplace for the benefit of investors, issuers and all stakeholders. Whereas bulls rule as PSX gains 1502 points to close at 32,831 points. The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday witnessed bullish trend as KSE-100 index closed at 32,831.83 points as compared to 31,329.46 points on the last working day with the positive change of 1502.37 points (4.8per cent). During the day, a total of 302,398,580 shares were traded compared to the trade 119,102,323 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs8.601 billion as compared to Rs4.762 billion during last trading day. As many as 362 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 319 recorded gain and 31 sustained losses whereas the share prices of 12 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 23,239,000 shares and price per share of Rs 2.89, Hascol Petrol with a volume of 21,340,500 shares and price per share of Rs14.24 and Bank of Punjab XD with a volume of 19,618,500 shares and price per share of Rs8.25. Indus Motor Co recorded maximum increase of Rs55.12 per share, closing at Rs790.12 while Service Ind.Ltd XB was runner up with the increase of Rs50 per share, closing at Rs770. Indus Dyeing XD recorded maximum decrease of Rs17.47 per share, closing at Rs531 whereas price of Pak Tobacco decreased by Rs10.99 per share closing at Rs1669.